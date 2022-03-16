Youth Woodcarving Classes Return to Downtown Houma April 2 & April 9

The Houma Downtown Development Corporation and Houma Elks Lodge 1193 present Beginners Wood Carving classes for youth Saturday, April 2, and Saturday, April 9.

The free classes will be from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.at the Folklife Culture Center located at 317 Goode Street in Houma. Pizza will be provided for lunch along with snacks and beverages. They encourage those who have food allergies to bring their own food.

Don’t worry, all supplies will be provided there are spaces still available. Register today as there are only 12 spots for students. The class is offered to youth ages 12 and up. Call 985-873-6408 for information.