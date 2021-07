Terrebonne General Health System announced that Toni Armstrong, RN, will now be the Nurse Director on the floors of Medicine/Oncology and Postoperative Surgery.

Armstrong is a Houma native who has been with Terrebonne General for over 21 years.

Armstrong has previously served as a Nurse Director for Terrebonne General but more recently comes back to the health system following her time as the Program Director of Restorix Health for The Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine.