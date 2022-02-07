Annual Greasing of the Poles Returns to New Orleans!

Royal Sonesta New Orleans will host its annual signature event “Greasing of the Poles” at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 25. Attendees are invited to celebrate the 2022 theme “Return of The Big Greasy” in-person or virtually via Facebook live-stream @RoyalSonestaNO.

In-person attendees will gather at the main entrance of the award-winning, resort-style luxury hotel at 300 Bourbon Street to view the Mardi Gras spectacle. Special guests, event participantsand the gathering crowd are all invited to sport festive costumes, and masks are encouraged for this outdoor event. WGNO-TV on-air personality, man-about-town and 2019 Greasing of the Poles champion Kenny Lopez will serve as master of ceremonies.

To celebrate the return of this beloved event, the hotel’s world-renowned balconies will be adorned with a custom installation by Badass Balloon Co. and returning to toast to this year’s festivities is the iconic global champagne house of Moët & Chandon.

Greasing of the Poles is considered by many to be the French Quarter’s official kickoff to Mardi Gras weekend. Royal Sonesta New Orleans originated the ritual of greasing the building’s support poles as a practical means to deter overzealous revelers from shimmying up to the coveted balcony space. Nearly half a century later, the practice has evolved into a star-studded and music-filled event, even spawning its own Switzerland-based international fan club.

This year’s festivities will also include Carnival royalty from the Krewe of Zulu, Krewe of Bacchus, the Mardi Gras Indians and the Krewe of NOMTOC plus other special elements, including performances of Mardi Gras classics by Leroy Jones and the Original Hurricane Brass Band and appearances by the famed Merry Antoinettes.

Greasing the landmark hotel’s poles will be a cultural cross selection of contestants representing the distinctive character of New Orleans. This year’s lineup includes local school teacher, social media influencer and Tik Tok star Greg Kata, aka @Gregisms; entrepreneur extraordinaire and owner of Mose, Mary and Me Stephanie Kaufman; 2021 Greasing of the Poles contest winner and Chief Marketing Officer at Fidelity Bank Tammy O’Shea; and local artist and burlesque performer known for combining comedic elements with classic burlesque Mamie Dame will go head-to-head and pole to pole for the namesake task, each vying for the first-place title based on the judging panel’s scores. Contestants will also have the chance to win the coveted “People’s Choice” award, based on crowd participation, response and applause.

Serving as judges for this year’s festivities will be famed Mardi Gras historian and author of the award-winning Mardi Gras Guide magazine Arthur Hardy; freelance photographer, social media consultant and New Orleans ambassador David Mora aka David NOLA; and a leader of the New Orleans Burlesque Revival, local performer, burlesque producer and former Greasing of the Poles winner Trixie Minx.

Greasing of the Poles is free and open to the public. For prime viewing, in-person spectators should plan to arrive early. Virtual viewing is also available via Facebook live-stream @RoyalSonestaNO.