Attorney General Jeff Landry Issues Important Safety Tips for Mardi Gras

As Louisiana prepares for Mardi Gras parades, parties, and balls – Attorney General Jeff Landry is issuing important safety tips for those participating in the celebrations.

“The Carnival season is upon us and people across Louisiana are ready to laissez les bon temps rouler,” said Attorney General Landry. “While we pass a good time with friends – listening to bands, catching beads, and eating king cakes – let us remember to be safe and use good judgment.”

Attorney General Landry especially encourages parents and guardians to remind their children of basic safety rules before these events.

“Be sure the kids know to check in before going anywhere, never go alone, and yell “no” if a stranger tries to touch or harm,” said Attorney General Landry. “Please teach children your cell phone number and how to find a law enforcement officer if they get lost or separated; and carry a current, good quality photo and descriptive information for each child.”

Attorney General Landry also offers these tips to help protect citizens this Mardi Gras: