Bridge to Independence at NSU Hosted Mardi Gras Ball

Bridge to Independence at Nicholls State University hosted the Bridge Kings and Queens Ball 2022 this past weekend. “Thank you to all who made this awesome event possible. Nicholls Athletics, Nicholls Cheer, President and Mrs. Clune came out to cheer on students walking the red carpet,” reads a statement from Bridge to Independence.

The students were treated like royalty by fellow students. “Our Nicholls Student Athletes and Nicholls State Cheer lined up to welcome our Bridge to Independence at Nicholls State University students to the ball,” read a statement from Jay Clune, NSU President.

Bridge to Independence thanked its sponsors: Blessed By Downs, Tina Naquin Babin, The Next Solar Energy Technology, and JJC Attorneys at Law. They also extended a thank you to M&M DJ, Lance Ledet, Collin Guggenheim, Delta Zeta, and SAE for help in making the event a success.