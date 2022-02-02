Cajun Enterprises Continues to Celebrate Carnival Time for Over Three Decades

Mardi Gras is less than one month away and Cajun Enterprises is celebrating 34 years of serving the community during carnival time.

Located at 127 North Van Ave, in Houma, Cajun Enterprises first opened its doors in 1989. Owners Beverly and Cecil Bergeron opened the Mardi Gras supply store to share the carnival experience with residents of Terrebonne Parish. Over three decades later, the Bergeron’s three children Karen, Kathy, and James are continuing the family legacy.

Cajun Enterprise carries a wide variety of carnival themed supplies including memorable parade throws, decorations, and apparel. “When we think of Carnival, we don’t just think of floats. We think of getting together with our families to watch parades, and celebrate,” said Karen Chisholm, owner of Cajun Enterprises.

Chisholm said due to last year’s coronavirus shut-downs the store was closed the majority of 2021, leaving an significant impact on sales. However, Chisholm said her family is excited to welcome customers back this carnival season. “This year is a different year, we were only opened last year for decorations. People were driving down from New Orleans and surrounding areas to get supplies for Yardi Gras. When we were open, that is all we sold. So revenue wise, we were affected by covid.”

Whether you’re a member of a krewe preparing to deck the walls of a float, or gathering for a party with family, Cajun Enterprises Supply Store has items to make your celebration memorable. The supply store has a unique selection of Mardi Gras items including: inflatable coolers, charm bracelets, footballs, basketballs, hats, stuffed animals, beads, toys, and novelty items. Chisholm said this year’s top sellers are light up items, and a special brown American football. “This year, I have to say our light up beads, toys, and balls are one of our most popular sellers, also over the last six years it’s been a special brown American football we brought in, and the customers love it,” said Chisholm, “Our speciality beads are unique to our area, we have crab beads, shrimp beads, and gumbo beads,” said Chisholm, “We also have whistle rockets, they actually whistle when people shoot it off, so that’s really cool.”

In addition to Mardi Gras throws and decorations, Cajun Enterprise has an apparel section offering carnival themed purses, accessories, shirts, jackets, and leggings. The supply store offers affordable prices, with the least expensive items costing around a dollar.

Chisholm said what she looks forward to the most is sharing the memory of the first Mardi Gras season post covid with the community. “We’re excited that we’re able to celebrate this year, and we’re thankful to the local government, and the parishes,” Chisholm shared, “Here at Cajun Enterprise, Mardi Gras means family, tradition, and fun, and we’re so thankful for our customers for letting us be a part of their carnival experience.”

Cajun Enterprise offers in-store shopping, and curb-side pick up. Shoppers can stop by the store Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.