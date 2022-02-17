Cast Your Vote in the Second Annual Mardi Gras Marching Band Competition

It’s almost time to hit the parade route and The Ancient and Mystic Krewe of Tootsie Roll is searching for all fans of bands to gear up for this year’s people’s choice contest. The contest will run from Friday, February 18 – Tuesday, March 1 as registered bands compete against each other for three awards.

The Ancient and Mystic Krewe of Tootsie Roll is excited to announce its second annual marching band competition among area schools. Marching bands will compete for the following awards: best of parade, people’s choice, and grand champion. Bands will be judged on participation, creativity of the show, quality of marching, quality of music, and crowd reaction.

The first competition was held in 2020, which would mark the final carnival season before global shut-downs caused by the coronavirus pandemic. “During the 2020 parade season, we were successfully able to award three marching units,” said Chad Adams, member of The Ancient and Mystic Krewe of Tootsie Roll. He explained, “Some of these trophies will be distributed on the parade route this year due to Covid-19 restrictions we previously faced.” The Krewe of Tootsie Roll will present the Grand Champion Banner to Ellender Memorial’s Patriot Brigade in recognition of the band’s 2020 winning season.

Adams said the purpose of the competition is to create a “positive buzz” around marching bands, and to provide an activity that would excite students. The competition will be held on the West Houma Parade Route for the 2022 season.

For more information on casting votes for the people’s choice award, visit https://www.facebook.com/KreweofTootsie.