Bayou Blue Library presents a virtual shoebox float contest. Create a float from a shoebox and snap a photo of your masterpiece! Photo submissions will be shared in the Lafourche Parish Public Library Facebook page for voting from February 7-18, 2022. Winners will be announced the week of February 21.

Submit you entry to bayoublue@lafourche.org between January 10, 2022 and February 4, 2022. Include the following information with your entry: