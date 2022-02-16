Fat Tuesday Parade Canceled For The City Of Thibodaux, All Others Still Rolling

With the 2022 Mardi Gras Season upon us, Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue has announced an important parade change for this year’s Mardi Gras. The Ghana Parade originally scheduled for March 1, 2022 (Mardi Gras Day) inside the City Limits of Thibodaux, has been canceled per request of the Krewe. All other parades scheduled for the City of Thibodaux will continue as previously planned.

Krewe of Shaka – 2-20-22 @ 12:30 PM

Krewe of Ambrosia – 2-20-22 @ 2:00 PM

Krewe of Cleophas – 2-27-22 @ 12:30 PM

Krewe of Chronos – 2-27-22 @ Immediately Following Cleophas

Krewe of Ghana – 3-1-22 @ 1:00 PM (CANCELED)

The Krewe’s of Shaka, Ambrosia, Cleophas & Chronos will all start and end at Nicholls State University. Parades will start on Audubon Ave. at Afton St. proceeding north. Turn left onto Menard St. headed west. Turn right onto Canal Blvd. headed north until W.2nd St., then turn left onto W.2nd St. Proceed onto La.1 to Jackson St. South on Jackson St. merging into Canal Blvd. U-turn at the first intersection with Canal Blvd. headed back north on Canal Blvd. Turn right onto Gerald T. Peltier. Turn left onto Bayou Ln. headed north, then right on Menard. Turn right on Audubon to finish at Nicholls.

Chief Zeringue and the Thibodaux Police Department once again wishes everyone a safe and happy Mardi Gras Season!