Four Adorable Mardi Gras Kids Book to Celebrate Carnival

Fat Tuesday is just days away and this year marks the first carnival season since the Covid-19 pandemic caused a shutdowns across the globe. Whether you’re planning to hit the parade route or staying in this Fat Tuesday, we’ve put together a list of Mardi-Gras themed books for you and your little one to dive into this carnival season!

Randolph Solves Mardi Gras Mystery

Published in September 2021, Randolph Solves Mardi Gras Mystery is a children’s literature book. Written by Pat Hornsby Crochet, a native of Terrebonne Parish and retired speech and theater teacher, Crochet said writing children’s books is her second occupation. The plot is centered around Randolph and his friends attending their first Mardi Gras parade when disaster strikes and a masked bandit tries to ruin Mardi Gras. The curious puppy is determined to save Mardi Gras and put a smile on his friends face. Randolph learns lessons about friendship, intertwined with a little Louisiana Tradition in this adventure that will have readers exclaiming, “Laissez les bons temps rouler!”

Gaston Goes to Mardi Gras

Written and Illustrated by James Rice, Gaston the Green-nosed Alligator has returned from the swamp and is taking adventurous readers on a colorful tour of Mardi Gras. From the Jefferson City Buzzards, the oldest marching group in the city, to the Krewes of Rex and Zulu, author and illustrator James Rice captures the magic of the carnival season in a coloring book designed for childrens of all ages.

The Runaway Beignet

You’re not gonna taste this little beignet! The Runaway Beignet is a confectionary folklore adaptation written by Lafayette Native Connie Collins Morgan. In the juvenile fiction book, a lonely baker gets his wish when he sprinkles magic sugar on a beignet and it comes to life. The little beignet boy runs away but is in danger of being eaten by the hungry people of New Orleans. He leads a wild chase through the French Quarter, visiting famous insights along the way. This delightful book, with wacky illustrations and a sassy refrain, will run straight into readers’ hearts.