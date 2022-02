St. Bernadette Catholic School celebrated Mardi Gras with the annual Krewe of Panda Parade. The parade featured homemade floats, throws, and guests including the Cajun Ninja, who serve as Parade Captain, Penny D. Pelican from Synergy Bank, Colonel Tillou from Nicholls, Andy Armadillo from Texas Roadhouse, marching bands, and even the Wienermobile.

The parade rolled through the streets of Broadmoor neighborhood, on February 25.