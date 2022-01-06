Here’s a Local King Cake List That You Must Check Off

One of the tastiest aspects of Mardi Gras is, of course, the King Cake! It’s a tradition (sometimes they’re not so traditional) that we all look forward to all year! Here’s a checklist of local King Cakes!

Cannata’s– Cannata’s King Cakes have been voted a People’s Choice Award Winner, voted number one king cakes on the bayou, and is a beloved traditional king cake that locals love. With options such as Gooey Butter, apple pecan praline, old-fashioned cinnamon, and more, you’re bound to find something perfect this Mardi Gras season! Locations: 6307 W Park Ave or 1977 Prospect Blvd. in Houma

Rouses– Another local grocery that has nailed the King Cake is Rouses. They offer flavors such as bavarian cream, heavenly hash, Doberge, strawberry cream cheese, and more! There are four locations in Terrebonne.

Bonus: Look at these Queen Cakes from Rouses!

Mr. Ronnie’s– Mr. Ronnie’s isn’t only famous for their donuts, but they’re also known for their king cakes! The King Cake is not baked, but rather the method reflects their beloved Houma staple: donuts. A strip of doughnut dough is pinched together into an oval, proofed, left at room temperature for a few minutes for “the pores to close,” then it’s deep-fried. Yes, you heard that right. Location: 1171 W Tunnel Blvd in Houma.

Bertinot’s Best Bakery– A Best Bakery King Cake is a Houma local favorite! They are known for their “Chix de Femme” King Cakes which are made of a unique Cajun-French pastry that’s made with slightly sweet yellow dough. Location: 996 W Tunnel Blvd. in Houma

Chez Cake Bakery- These fresh king cakes not only look amazing but taste so too! Try out The Zulu which is a traditional King Cake filled with Bavarian Cream And Coconut, topped with fudge drizzles and coconut shavings. Location: 1297 St. Charles St. in Houma.

Cajun Sweets Bakery: They have many fillings to choose from (Strawberry? Plain? Pecan Praline) or you can also try the King Cake cookies or cupcakes. Location: 7942 Park Ave. in Houma.

PJ’s Coffee: Nonna Randazzo’s King Cakes have arrived at our local PJ’s! Available in traditional, cream cheese, and pecan praline cream cheese. Also, don’t miss out on the coffee shop’s King Cake Reigns variety of flavors that include Zulu Coconut Iced Mocha, King Cake Protein Velvet Ice, and the King Cake Latte that has royal flavors of cinnamon and vanilla!

Non-Traditional

Cajun Meat Market– Put your stretchy pants on because the Cajun Meat Market has put a delicious twist on the King Cake. This beauty is French bread stuffed with Crawfish Boudin served with a Crawfish Queso Sauce for a topping. Location: 216 Mystic Blvd Ste. D in Houma.

Buchiki’s: Have you tried their rolls? Have you tried their King Cake rolls? They’re soft, sweet, filled with cinnamon, and drizzled with icing. While you’re there, check out Alexandra Cheesecakes with the delicious King Cake Cheesecake! Location: 5912 West Main St. in Houma.

Alumni Grill– What’s better than cheesecake? A Cheesecake King Cake! Slices or whole are available. 1130 Hwy 1 in Thibodaux.

Spahr’s Downtown– King Cake Beignets. Yep, that’s what we said! Location: 601 W 4th St., Downtown Thibodaux

History of the King Cake

Ever wonder what the history is behind the King Cake? Carnival season officially begins on January 6th or the “Twelfth Night,” which is also known to Christians as the “Epiphany.” Epiphany comes from a Greek origin that means “appearance.” Jesus first showed himself to the three Wisemen and the world on this day. As a symbol of the Holy Day, a tiny plastic baby is placed inside each King Cake.

According to a New Orleans favorite King Cake bakery, Manny Randazzo King Cakes, the King Cake tradition is thought to have been brought to New Orleans from France in 1870. The cake is decorated in royal colors of purple which signifies “Justice,” green for “Faith,” and gold for “Power.” The colors were chosen to resemble a jeweled crown honoring the Wise Men who visited the Christ Child on Epiphany.

Let’s have some fun! Do you have a favorite King Cake filling? Tell us what it is!

What is your favorite King Cake filling? Plain

Pecan Praline

Cream Cheese

Ooey Gooey Snickerdoodle

Zulu

Strawberry

Mais, give me that boudin and Cajun style! View Results