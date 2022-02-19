Hyacinthians Will Throw Custom, Wooden Collectible Beads

Hyacinthians Ladies Carnival Club is celebrating their 70th anniversary in style with custom wooden beads. The krewe will be throwing a limited number of custom beads on Sunday, February 20, from The Swag Shop by Copperhead Studios. The art studio features handmade and hand painted beads that parade goers actually want to catch.

“The club went to Joyclyn Boudreaux with Copperhead Studios with the idea of wanting a custom, biodegradable bead and she designed it,” said Hyacinthians President Jenna Parra. The krewe will be throwing three unique designs this year totaling 3,220 wooden beads. While you’ll want to catch one and keep it forever, the wooden beads are biodegradable and are individually packaged in compostable clear cello bags, making them much better for the environment than plastic throws.

Copperhead Studios has also designed throws for 610 Stompers, NOLA’s Running of the Bulls, Chewbacchus’s Companionettes, The Hot Mess Express and others. For more information on The Swag Shop by Copperhead Studios visit https://www.copperheadstudiosswagshop.com.