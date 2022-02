Join the Krewe of Aphrodite as they celebrate this year’s theme “Aphrodite Rocks.”

The all women’s krewe presents Queen Ashley Detillier Taylor as she leads the 2022 royal court of the Krewe of Aphrodite.

With 491 members, the Krewe will parade through Houma with 19 floats tomorrow night, February 25, at 6:30 p.m.