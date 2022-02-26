Krewe of Chronos – February 27, 2022

Krewe of Terreanians – February 27, 2022
February 26, 2022
Krewe of Cleophas – February 27, 2022
February 26, 2022

King John Edmond Sirois, Queen Sophia Katherine Sirois

Thibodaux’s Krewe of Chronos presents father and daughter John Sirois and Sophia Sirois as this year’s king and queen. The 200-member men’s krewe will parade 15 floats through Thibodaux under the theme “On the Street Where You Live.” 



The krewe will follow the Krewe of Cleophas, which starts tomorrow, February 27, at 12:30 p.m.

Members of Chronos’ 2022 royal court include:

  • Parade Captain: Ryan Myhand
  • Dukes: Robert Bower, Eric Escher, Jamie Gravois, Jona Husbands I, Luke Paige, Jarod Richard, Clint Smith and Ernest Vicknair Jr.
  • Maids: Caroline Bower, McKenna Currie, Maggie Escher, Isabella Gravois, Helen Husbands, Kate Paige, Rae Richard and Emily Smith.
  • Pages: Theodore Bourgeois, Thomas James Bourgeois, Emilie Gros and Adelyn Potter
Caroline Mary Bower
Rae Catherine Richard
McKenna Katheryn Currie

Maggie Caroline Escher
Kate Olivia Paige
Isabella Grace Gravios

Helen Elizabeth Husbands
Emily Elizabeth Smith

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

Queen Amber Chiasson

February 26, 2022

Krewe of Queen Cleopatra – February 28, 2022

Read more