Krewe of Chronos – February 27, 2022

Thibodaux’s Krewe of Chronos presents father and daughter John Sirois and Sophia Sirois as this year’s king and queen. The 200-member men’s krewe will parade 15 floats through Thibodaux under the theme “On the Street Where You Live.”

The krewe will follow the Krewe of Cleophas, which starts tomorrow, February 27, at 12:30 p.m.

Members of Chronos’ 2022 royal court include: