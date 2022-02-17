Krewe of Hercules – February 18, 2022

Support ViCi Hoops with Moe’s Southwest Grill Fundraiser
February 17, 2022

King Damien Robinson

Mardi Gras is back, baby!!!

 

The Krewe of Hercules, featuring the 2022 theme “Hercules’ Wild Wild West,” will kick off carnival season this Friday night, February 18, at 6 p.m. in Houma. As the first Mardi Gras parade to roll in Houma since 2020, the 780-member krewe, showcasing 32 floats, will be one to remember.



 

The Krewe welcomes Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, as their Grand Marshal. Nungesser will ride on the “Louisiana Feed Your Soul” float from this year’s Rose Parade. Veterans will ride the float in the parade, as well as receive a special tribute in downtown Houma.

 

Nungesser will stop at a few local spots on Friday to celebrate Carnival’s return. He will attend a TARC parade on Friday morning, which is a private event, followed by a stop at Southdown Elementary in Houma, where he will be joined by Terrebonne Parish President Gordy Dove and Superintendent Philip Martin to be presented with the key to the city.

 

 

King Damien Robinson
Matt Naquin
Rodney Redman

Elterry Pitre
Floyd Boudreaux
Brad Ramirez

Todd Trahan
MJ Plaisance
Al LiCata

Donnie Verdin
Sean Boudreaux
Hunter Poiencot

Jeremy Williams
Ryelee Fanguy
Cassie Parfait

Emily Poiencot
Brea Boudreaux
Mackenzie Donnes

Emily Burgess
Isabella Chauvin
Morgan Valure

Kyleigh Duplantis
Ainsley “AJ” LiCata
Caitlyn Boudreaux

Morgen Thibodeaux
Arianna Poche
Bentley Blanchard

Decourcy Walker
Lathan Dufrene
Wade Ellis

Mayson Hawkes

Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

Related posts

February 17, 2022

Cast Your Vote in the Second Annual Mardi Gras Marching Band Competition

Read more