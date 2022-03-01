Krewe of Houmas Makes History Tomorrow and Kicks off Terrebonne Bicentennial Celebration

The Krewe of Houmas will make history as the first krewe to roll through the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center at the end of the parade route tomorrow, March 1, 2022. All 19 floats will pass through under the theme “Celebrating Life in Terrebonne” in honor of the Terrebonne Bicentennial Celebration.

The inaugural Extravaganza celebration will culminate the season and celebrate the 200th anniversary of Terrebonne Parish. The Extravaganza is the first of its kind in Houma, and will be open to the public of 18 years of age and older.

The celebration will begin at 4 p.m. Entertainment will include The Canebreakers, Gina Domangue and Seth Stogner, and Party on the Moon. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $100 for VIP. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bud-light-next-krewe-of-houmas-extravaganza-tickets-260530853797 .