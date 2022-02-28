Krewe of Houmas- March 1, 2022

Houma’s oldest Mardi Gras krewe, the Krewe of Houmas will celebrate their 76th year by rolling though the streets of Houma at 1 p.m. on Fat Tuesday. The parade will feature 19 floats under the theme “Celebrating Life in Terrebonne” in honor of the Terrebonne Bicentennial Celebration.

Members of Houmas’ 2022 royal court include:

Maids: Miss Chloe Ann Babin, Miss Eleanor Jane Fondren, Miss Mary Ellen Haydel, Miss Emery Elise Prentice, Miss Catherine Elizabeth Cobb, and Miss Cami Lee Rouen

Dukes: Mr. Kent Sontheimer, Dr. Pedro Cuartas, Dr. Matthew Watkins, Dr. Craig Wade, Dr. David Fakier, Mr. Doug Hamilton, and Dr. Donald S. Gervais, Jr

Royal Pages: Miss Lucy Camille Bice, Master Henry James Watkins, Miss Olivia Katherine Prejean, Master Brecken Christopher Rau, Miss Gigi Marie Griffin, and Master Jean Luke Songy

Captains: Tableau Captain Rob Hamilton, Ball Captain Colin Seibert, Parade Captain John Casey

President: President John Breaux

Squires: Jean Luc Lapeyre, Thomas Thompson, and Hudson Joseph Haydel

The 400 member krewe will will continue the celebration as the floats roll through the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, kicking off the the inaugural Extravaganza celebration to culminate the season.

The celebration will begin at 4 p.m. Entertainment will include The Canebreakers, Gina Domangue and Seth Stogner, and Party on the Moon. The Extravaganza is open to the public that are 18 and older. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $100 for VIP. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bud-light-next-krewe-of-houmas-extravaganza-tickets-260530853797 .