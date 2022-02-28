Krewe of Houmas- March 1, 2022

Here are Terrebonne and Lafourche Mardi Gras Garbage Pickup ScheduleFebruary 28, 2022
Houma’s oldest Mardi Gras krewe, the Krewe of Houmas will celebrate their 76th year by rolling though the streets of Houma at 1 p.m. on Fat Tuesday. The parade will feature 19 floats under the theme “Celebrating Life in Terrebonne” in honor of the Terrebonne Bicentennial Celebration.
Members of Houmas’ 2022 royal court include:
- Maids: Miss Chloe Ann Babin, Miss Eleanor Jane Fondren, Miss Mary Ellen Haydel, Miss Emery Elise Prentice, Miss Catherine Elizabeth Cobb, and Miss Cami Lee Rouen
- Dukes: Mr. Kent Sontheimer, Dr. Pedro Cuartas, Dr. Matthew Watkins, Dr. Craig Wade, Dr. David Fakier, Mr. Doug Hamilton, and Dr. Donald S. Gervais, Jr
- Royal Pages: Miss Lucy Camille Bice, Master Henry James Watkins, Miss Olivia Katherine Prejean, Master Brecken Christopher Rau, Miss Gigi Marie Griffin, and Master Jean Luke Songy
- Captains: Tableau Captain Rob Hamilton, Ball Captain Colin Seibert, Parade Captain John Casey
- President: President John Breaux
- Squires: Jean Luc Lapeyre, Thomas Thompson, and Hudson Joseph Haydel
The 400 member krewe will will continue the celebration as the floats roll through the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, kicking off the the inaugural Extravaganza celebration to culminate the season.
The celebration will begin at 4 p.m. Entertainment will include The Canebreakers, Gina Domangue and Seth Stogner, and Party on the Moon. The Extravaganza is open to the public that are 18 and older. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $100 for VIP. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bud-light-next-krewe-of-houmas-extravaganza-tickets-260530853797 .