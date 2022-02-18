Krewe of Hyacinthians – February 20, 2022

February 18, 2022
February 18, 2022

Queen Sharon Chatagnier

Join the Krewe of Hyacinthians as they celebrate their 70th year with their theme ‘Hyacinthians Goes Platinum’!

 

Each float, along with each Maid, represents an artist, song or musical album that has gone Platinum. It will be a musical journey through history as the Krewe rocks its’ 70th year.



 

The Krewe of Hyacinthians is the oldest women’s carnival club in Terrebonne Parish. Over the last 70 years, the Club has grown to 480 members. Hyacinthians takes great pride in their unique themes and detailed costumes. The Krewe of Hyacinthians features a specialty throw: the Top Hat or Fascinator. Each member hand-decorates the hats to hand to lucky members of the viewing public.

 

This year, look for Silver or Platinum throws for the 70th anniversary celebration, along with sustainable throws handmade from wood. The special wooden throws feature either the Krewe’s crest, or Mall Side or City Hall Side!

 

Queen Sharon Chatagnier
King Gary Chatagnier
Maid Shannon Boudreaux

Maid Tyra Chatagnier
Maid Jennifer Danos
Maid Heather Hebert

Maid Joan Malbrough
Maid Nathalie Page
Duke Joseph Boudreaux II

Duke Matt Chatagnier
Duke Jarred Danos
Duke Nicholas Hebert

Duke Tommy Hebert
Duke John Page
Page Alexandra Hays

Page Miley McCulla
Page Redding Cenac
Page John Chatagnier

Captain of the Ball Jenna Parra
Captain of the Parade Teresa Duplantis

Mary Ditch

