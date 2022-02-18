Krewe of Hyacinthians – February 20, 2022

Join the Krewe of Hyacinthians as they celebrate their 70th year with their theme ‘Hyacinthians Goes Platinum’!

Each float, along with each Maid, represents an artist, song or musical album that has gone Platinum. It will be a musical journey through history as the Krewe rocks its’ 70th year.

The Krewe of Hyacinthians is the oldest women’s carnival club in Terrebonne Parish. Over the last 70 years, the Club has grown to 480 members. Hyacinthians takes great pride in their unique themes and detailed costumes. The Krewe of Hyacinthians features a specialty throw: the Top Hat or Fascinator. Each member hand-decorates the hats to hand to lucky members of the viewing public.

This year, look for Silver or Platinum throws for the 70th anniversary celebration, along with sustainable throws handmade from wood. The special wooden throws feature either the Krewe’s crest, or Mall Side or City Hall Side!