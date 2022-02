The Krewe of Queen Cleopatra will parade though Houma led by Queen XXXV Amber Chiasson under the theme “Cleopatra Goes Western.” The parade will roll at 6 p.m. on February 28, 2022 and will feature 22 floats.

Marching bands will include Terrebonne, South Terrebonne, H.L. Bourgeois and South Plaquemines High schools, Houma Junior High and Morgan City Middle.