Krewe of Terreanians – February 27, 2022

The Krewe of Terreanians is scheduled to roll in Houma at 12:30 on Sunday, February 27 under the theme “Fiction, Fantasy and Fun.” The 528 member krewe will feature 23 throwing floats and one float for 2022 King of Terreanians Bert Braud. Hannah Trahan serves as 2022 Queen of Terreanians.

The parade will feature seven bands including Terrebonne High School, South Terrebonne High School, Vandebilt Catholic High School, McNairy Central High School, HL Bourgeois High School, Franklin High School and Evergreen Junior High School.

The royal court includes: