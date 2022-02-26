Krewe of Terreanians – February 27, 2022

February 26, 2022
Krewe of Chronos – February 27, 2022
February 26, 2022

King Bert Braud, Queen Hannah Trahan

The Krewe of Terreanians is scheduled to roll in Houma at 12:30 on Sunday, February 27 under the theme “Fiction, Fantasy and Fun.” The 528 member krewe will feature 23 throwing floats and one float for 2022 King of Terreanians Bert Braud. Hannah Trahan serves as 2022 Queen of Terreanians.



The parade will feature seven bands including Terrebonne High School, South Terrebonne High School, Vandebilt Catholic High School, McNairy Central High School, HL Bourgeois High School, Franklin High School and Evergreen Junior High School.  

The royal court includes:

  • Parade Captain- Jay Schexnayder
  • Ball Captain- Charles Kornegay
  • Dukes-Donnie Braud, Brad Bonvilian, Tommy Bergeron, Mike “Cuz” Prosperie, and David Chauvin
  • Maids- Victoria Bourg, MaKenna Schexnayder, Kara Colwart, Cameron Duval, and Katie Pitre
  • Pages-Grace Adams, Sarah Wintz, Sinclair Bonvillain, Thomas Santiny, Cooper Trahan, and Evan Adams

 

