Krewe of Tradition- February 27, 2022

The Krewe of Tradition celebrates their 9th annual Foot Parade and Costume Contest in Downtown Houma, on Sunday February 27.

The line up will start at 1:30 at Root to Rise located at 605 Barrow Street. The March will begin around 2:00 p.m., children must be accompanied by an adult. A contest will be held at approximately 2:30 p.m. near 7808 Main Street under the banner.

The Krewe of Tradition is a hand-made parade and a showcase for visual and performance artists. The krewe prides themselves in making their own hand-made throws and does not use motorized vehicles during the parade. For more information, visit their facebook page https://www.facebook.com/KreweofTradition.