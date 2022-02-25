Krewe of Tradition- February 27, 2022

February 25, 2022
February 25, 2022

The Krewe of Tradition celebrates their 9th annual Foot Parade and Costume Contest in Downtown Houma, on Sunday February 27.



The line up will start at 1:30 at Root to Rise located at 605 Barrow Street. The March will begin around 2:00 p.m., children must be accompanied by an adult. A contest will be held at approximately 2:30 p.m. near 7808 Main Street under the banner.

The Krewe of Tradition is a hand-made parade and a showcase for visual and performance artists. The krewe prides themselves in making their own hand-made throws and does not use motorized vehicles during the parade. For more information, visit their facebook page https://www.facebook.com/KreweofTradition.

 

 

