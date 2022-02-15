Let the Good Times Roll at Broadway Elder Living & Rehabilitation

The Broadway Elder Living & Rehabilitation is set to “laissez le bon temps rouler” by hosting a 2022 Mardi Gras parade. Friends and family are invited to decorate their vehicles or bring a decorated wagon to participate.

The event will take place on Monday, February 28, with the lineup begin at 1:30 and the parade scheduled to roll at 1:45, passing in front of The Broadway. “It’s a great way to celebrate the season with our residents, while practicing social distancing for their protection,” said Courtney Carrere Community Outreach and Admissions Coordinator.