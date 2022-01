Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Announces 2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedules!

Did you see that Louisiana’s Cajun Coast released the 2022 Mardi Gras parade schedule for Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou? Grab your mom and dem, because Mardi Gras is happening!

Sunday, February 20th

KREWE OF SHAKA

Thibodaux | 12:30 p.m.

KREWE OF AMBROSIA

Thibodaux | 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 26th

KREWE OF APPOLO

Lockport | 12:00 P.M.

Sunday, February 27th

KREWE OF CLEOPHAS

Thibodaux | 12:30 p.m.

KREWE OF CHRONOS

Thibodaux | 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 1st

KREWE OF GHEENS

Gheens | 11:00 a.m.

KREWE DES COUYONS

Golden Meadow | 12:00 p.m.

KREWE OF GHANA

Thibodaux | 1:00 p.m.

KREWE OF CHOUPIC

Chackbay | 1:00 p.m.