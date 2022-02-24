Nicholls to Host Second Annual Colonel Gras for Students

February 24, 2022
February 24, 2022

The Nicholls State University Student Programming Association invites current students to “let the good times roll” at their second annual Colonel Gras, tonight from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. in the Family Day Parking Lot (next to Ayo Hall) on Madewood Drive. 

Students will enjoy live music from the band GOT Groove, food, giveaways, and games from student organizations. The presentation of this year’s Mr. and Ms. Nicholls will be announced at 7:30 p.m. This event is free and only open to activity fee-paying Nicholls students. Colonel Cards are required for entry.

 

