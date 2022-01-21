These Local King Cake Renditions are Anything but Traditional

King Cakes are a staple during Carnival time, but who says they have to be traditional? We love a good ole’ classic King Cake just like the rest of them, but sometimes it’s fun to shake things up, so we decided to do a King Cake list part deux! Here are some local festive foods that caught our attention:

1. Redfish Pizza Co (224 S Hollywood Rd., Houma) Mardi Gras Pizza

Who says a King Cake has to be sweet? The pizza comes with homemade marinara, pepperoni, house-grilled chicken breast, andouille sausage, green peppers, red onions, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese all topped with a brush of pesto and parmesan cheese. Hurry over to their Facebook page because they have a contest where three lucky customers are chosen every Thursday until March 1 who will win a free Mardi Gras Pizza and a special Redfish gift!

We love a good Chantilly cake, but Boutique Dominique took it to the next level. Not only is this King Cake gorgeous, but it puts a delicious twist on the King Cake as well!

Cupcake Envie’s one-of-a-kind signature cake is back! The Carnival Cake is five layers of cinnamon and vanilla cake, four layers of cheesecake, a thin layer of buttercream, and King cake icing is poured on top. The cakes are available by the slice or whole cake. They are available in-store for pickup and for pre-orders.

Cannata’s has been voted number one in multiple King Cake festivals, they just seem to keep coming up with all the ideas when it comes to a good King Cake. The cake is filled with Gooey Butter, Roasted Pecans, and French Cream!

5. Chez Cake Bakery (1297 St. Charles St. Ste. D, Houma) King Cake Kabobs and Cookies n’ Cream King Cake

Chez Cake Bakery has been BUSY rolling out the dough! They recently posted these beauties on Social Media, King Cake Kabobs and the Cookies n’ Cream King Cake. Need we say more?

New York Bagel has brought back the delicious King Cake Pancakes and French Toast, and guess what? It’s not available only for breakfast, but the whole day!

7. Rouses Markets Multiple Locations) Queen Cakes and King Cake Gentilly

Rouses is another local favorite when it comes to King Cakes. Putting a spin on it, they introduced the Queen Cakes which are made with their gourmet cinnamon dough and topped and filled with flavored whipped cream. They have five delicious flavors available: Mississippi mud, sea salt caramel, cookies & cream, pumpkin, or cookie butter! Also, check out the King Cake Gentilly which is their rich yellow butter cake layered with cinnamon sugar smear and cinnamon Gentilly icing all topped and dusted with purple, green & gold sugar.

We love Calzones. We love King Cake. This is why we love Rotolo’s King Cake Calzones! They have a festive combination of cream cheese, melted butter, and cinnamon with a vanilla icing dip!

Copeland’s knows how to do Cheesecake and the Mardi Gras Cheesecake is on the top of our favorites list. Guess what? They have bread pudding too! Al Copeland Jr. said in a press release. “Our chef took the delicious flavor of Gambino’s King Cake Rum Cream and combined it with Kleinpeter’s heavy cream to create a warm king cake rum sauce that tops the from-scratch bread pudding made from Leidenheimer French bread.”

La Carreta in Houma knows how to do margaritas, so when we found out they do Mardi Gras-inspired cocktails, we said “yes please!” They have three Mardi Gras Margaritas, Mambo Rita (pear and lemon), Second Line (kiwi and lime), and Carnival Time (Mango and passion fruit). They also have the Veux Carre Martini that has Vanilla Vodka, Rumchata, and a “special ingredient.” The drink is garnished with cinnamon sugar and a little slice of King Cake. Laissez le bons temps rouler!