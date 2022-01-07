Thibodaux Park and Recreation Set Date for Annual Senior Citizens Mardi Gras Ball

Carnival season is here and the City of Thibodaux Parks and Recreation is joining in on the festivities, hosting a Senior Citizens Mardi Gras Ball on Wednesday, February 23.

Thibodaux Parks and Recreation welcomes guests ages 55 and up, to a day of fun, food, and dancing. Guests will enjoy live entertainment, with Highway 315 hitting the stage at 4 p.m., and delicious food and refreshments including jambalaya, and finger foods.

April Courteaux, Executive Secretary of Thibodaux Parks and Recreation said they began hosting the annual Mardi Gras Ball in 2004, but the event was unfortunately canceled in 2020 and 2021, due to Covid-19. “We’ve been hosting the event for 17 years, but due to covid we had to cancel the last two years. This is the first time we’ve held the event since 2019, and we’re so excited,” Courteaux said.

Courteaux said attendees are welcomed to wear Mardi Gras costumes, casual clothes, and of course, dancing shoes. “Some people come dressed in costumes or casual attire, there’s no set dress attire, but we most certainly suggest tennis shoes, or something really comfortable to dance in,” Courteaux explained.

Raffle tickets will be handed out at the beginning of the ball, and two lucky winners will be crowned the 2022 Mardi Gras Ball King and Queen. “This is an event that we host in hopes of reaching out to anyone interested in getting out at a low cost. There’s going to be good music provided by Highway 315, they’re a band that’s been with us for a long time, and they’re excited to return. We just hope everyone has a good time,” Courteaux added.

Tickets are $7, and can be purchased in advance. The Mardi Gras Ball will be held at the Warren J Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium, located at 310 North Canal Blvd, from 3:45 p.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, or to purchase tickets please contact the City of Thibodaux Parks and Recreation at (985) 446-7235.