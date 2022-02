Laissez les bons temps rouler! Carnival season 2022 is here, and if you’re looking for Mardi Gras parades in Houma, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has you covered. TPCG launched its annual Mardi Gras parade tracker today, showing the beginnings and end of parade route.

In addition to parade tracking, the site shares the location of nearby portable restrooms along the parade route.

The Mardi Gras Parade Tracker can be found here.