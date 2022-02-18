VIDEO/PHOTOS: Lt. Gov. Nungesser Presented Key to the City

Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is serving as Grand Marshal of the Krewe of Hercules parade that runs tonight, February 18.

This morning, the Krewe attended a TARC parade followed by an appearance at Southdown Elementary where they put on a show for students who were eager to catch Mardi Gras loot. The Lt. Governor was joined by Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove and Terrebonne Parish School District Superintendent Philip Martin at the school for a special presentation where they presented Nungesser with a key to the city.