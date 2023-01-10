Bayou Blue Independent Youth Group to host wagon and stroller parade

The Bayou Blue Independent Youth Group Nonprofit Organization invites you to participate in their Mardi Gras Parade! Participants will decorate wagons and strollers, in Mardi Gras fashion, and be prepared to roll on January 28, 2023.

The parade will take place at the Bayou Blue Recreation Center from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with the parade rolling at 12:30 p.m. Wagons and strollers will parade around the track two times. Following the parade, the first, second, and third place winners will be announced for the best floats.

To secure your spot, register online here. Upon arrival, find the registration booth to check in, and get your number, and pay the $5.00 entry fee. In addition to the parade, those in attendance will enjoy food, games, and shopping with local craft vendors.