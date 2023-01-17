Bourgeois Meat Market introduces Boudin King Cakes for a Cause!

Bourgeois Meat Market will be selling specialty Bourgeois Boudin King Cake this carnival season made by award-winning local chef Nathan Richard, with half the proceeds being given to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Annual Firefighter Stairclimb Nonprofit.

“They’re made with Bourgeois boudin, pepper jack cheese,Tobasco pepper jelly, rolled in fresh dough and topped with cream cheese icing,” said owner Beau Bourgeois. “They are really one of a kind and we are lucky to have Nathan working with us.”

Chef Nathan Richard was born and raised in Thibodaux, Louisiana and has won multiple national and regional awards for his cooking. Alongside this, he is a Culinary Professor at Nicholls State University as well as a volunteer firefighter.

“Half of all proceeds from these king cakes is being donated to the LLS Annual Firefighter Stairclimb, a cause that is dear to my heart,” said Richard. “The money raised is used to help treat and prevent blood cancers. Most people don’t realize that the number-one cause of death among firefighters is cancer.” The LLS Annual Firefighter Stairclimb is an event where career, volunteer, and retired firefighters climb 70 flights of the Columbia Center in Seattle, Washington wearing full 60-pound gear.

When raising money for this cause through his cooking, Richard stated the importance of partnering with Bourgeois Meat Market. “It’s very important to me to support local businesses,” said Richard. “Bourgeois Meat Market makes one of, if not the best boudin in Southern Louisiana. They are a staple of our community.” To purchase Chef Richard’s Bourgeois Boudin King Cake, visit Bourgeois Meat Market or call (985) 447-7128.