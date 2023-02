Bayou Terrebonne Distillers held their inaugural Mardi Gras Costume Contest on Tuesday, Feb. 21, Mardi Gras Day! The contest aimed to return to the days when people dressed in costume to attend parades on Fat Tuesday.

“Mardi Gras costume contests used to be a big thing around the parish, but it just fell off in the past few years,” said Bayou Terrebonne Distillers owner Noah Lirette. “It got lost and we are excited to bring it back!”

Congratulations to this year’s winners, in three categories!