Cajun Meat Market goes viral for savory king cakes!

Cajun Meat Market of Houma has recently gone viral online for their popular savory Crawfish Boudin Stuffed King Cake topped with crawfish queso. A picture featuring the speciality king cake on Cajun Meat Market’s Facebook page has garnered an impressive one million views from users across the country!

“This is the third year we have done this king cake,” said owner Sean Boudreaux. “People just go crazy for it. We are making about 20-30 orders a day.”

Cajun Meat Market launched their Crawfish Boudin stuffed King Cake on 12th Night and it will remain available to order until Mardi Gras day. Alongside this popular item, the Market also offers customers Pork Sausage Boudin King Cake with two different options for toppings. These king cakes are available for order through the whole carnival season.

“We wanted to offer the community something different from the classic king cake,” said Boudreaux. “These savory king cakes are just made with simple ingredients that everyone loves.”

To order your savory king cake today, visit Cajun Meat Market at 216 Mystic Blvd in Houma, or call (985) 851-1727.





