Cannata’s Hosts ‘King Cakes for a Cause’ to Support Terrebonne General |Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center

Cannata’s Family Market is hosting its annual “King Cakes for a Cause” to support the local fight against cancer this Mardi Gras season with Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

Cannata’s has created this all-new flavor and will donate 10 percent of all sales from the Hum “M” Bird King Cake this Mardi Gras Season. King Cakes can be purchased in both stores, the PJs coffee shop at Terrebonne General, or online at cannataskingcakes.com.

“We are grateful to have our partner, Cannata’s Family Markets, join us in the fight against cancer. King Cakes are a great tradition, and supporting our Cancer Center is a great way to get involved in our community,” said Phyllis Peoples, President, and CEO of Terrebonne General Health System.

All proceeds raised through “King Cakes for a Cause” will stay in the Bayou Region to help provide free cancer screenings, education, and other patient care needs such as nutritional supplements, transportation, and medication assistance.

For more information about “King Cakes for a Cause” or how you can support Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, please contact Layne Bordelon at (985) 873-4635 or layne.bordelon@tghealthsystem.com.