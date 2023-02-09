Chauvin Brothers generous donation ensures the return of Krewe of Bayou Petite Caillou

Chauvin Brothers is making a huge impact this year to ensure a festive Mardi Gras! The company has recently provided materials needed for the Krewe of Bayou Petite Caillou to rebuild all their floats to allow them to put on their parade as scheduled, following their destruction in Hurricane Ida.

Chauvin Brothers has been in business since 1875 and is the oldest-recorded retail store in Terrebonne Parish. “We are deeply rooted in the community, and we need uplifting services like this now more than ever after Ida,” said Operations Manager Christina Tucker, whose husband Chris Tucker is a 5th-generation owner of Chauvin Brothers. “These last 18 months have been all about rebuilding, and we want to help our parish in any way we can. We did not want the Krewe of Bayou Petite Caillou, and the community, to miss their parade.”

Tucker went on to detail how every Chauvin Brothers employee suffered personal loss from the hurricane, but they remained open despite this to help the community. “We were a crippled business,” said Tucker. “But we knew we had to start this journey of rebuilding what we lost.” Helping to rebuild floats for The Krewe de Petit Caillou is just one of the many steps Chauvin Brothers has taken to help the parish.

“We are so thankful for the Chauvin Brothers and all they have done to help us,” said Krewe of Bayou Petite Caillou member Brian LeBlanc. “They really stepped up big time and provided materials to help us rebuild our floats. We could not have done it without their support.” The Krewe of Bayou Petite Caillou rides on Saturday, February 11 at 12:00 p.m. in Chauvin. The route start at the swimming pool in Chauvin, and end at Marty J’s along Hwy 56.

For more information about the Chauvin Brothers, call (985) 594-3311 or visit their website at chauvinbrothers.com.