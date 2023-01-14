Congratulations to the Gala King and Queen!

Last night at the Gala Goes Mardi Gras, Sheriff Timothy Soignet and Kandice B. Francis were crowned as king and queen! The royal court has been raising money for Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, and competing for the title. The male and female who raised the most money earned the crown as King and Queen of the Gala.

King Sheriff Timothy Soignet raised $19,106.83, and Queen Kandice B. Francis raised $17,108.88! The total raised by all contestants is an impressive $86,315.39, with a total of 492 donors!

Congratulations to the 2023 Royal Court: