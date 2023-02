St. Bernadette Catholic School celebrated Mardi Gras with the 30th Annual Krewe of Pandas Parade! The parade featured St. Bernadette’s kindergarten classes parading in their decorated power-wheel floats, the Krewe of Pandas Royal Court and Grand Marshall, Miss Louisiana USA, marching bands, mascots, the Wienermobile and more.

The parade rolled through the streets of Broadmoor neighborhood, on Friday, February 17, 2023.