Hercules kicks off Mardi Gras season with special presentation at South Terrebonne High School

The Krewe of Hercules kicked off the Mardi Gras season with a special presentation today at South Terrebonne High School. Parish President Gordon Dove presented the key to the city to the South Terrebonne 2022 Championship Baseball Team. The team will be riding in the parade on Friday as Honorary Grand Marshals.

Dove also presented the key to the city to this year’s Grand Marshal Garrett Hartley. Hartley will ride in the parade on the World’s Fair alligator float.

Here are images from today’s ceremony. A full video can be viewed on our Facebook page.