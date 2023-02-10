Houma Police to conduct DWI Saturation Patrols

The Houma Police Department announced that during the 2023 Mardi Gras season saturation patrols throughout the city limits will be conducted in an effort to combat issues surrounding impaired driving. If anyone decides to consume alcoholic beverages, to please have a designated driver available. Impaired driving is one of the highest contributing factors in accidents surrounding major events such as Mardi Gras. Please partner with our agency to ensure that the roadways are safe.

These operations are being funded through grant monies received from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission’s program which is designed to reduce traffic crashes by implementing initiatives to deter impaired driving and promote safety throughout Louisiana. Thank you, City of Houma, and “Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler”.

Anyone with information regarding a crime is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.