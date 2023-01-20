Join the King Cake Cocktail Trail and enjoy Carnival cocktails for a good cause! 

The countdown continues to the official start of Mardi Gras in the City of Thibodaux with the Bayou King Cake Festival! Presented by Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, the festival will take place on February 4, and will feature a children’s wagon parade, a toast to Thibodaux krewes, live music, and of course king cake! Until then, join the King Cake Cocktail Trail, and kick off the celebration with Carnival cocktails!
Five local restaurants are offering specialty cocktails, with proceeds benefiting the Lafourche Education Foundation. If you needed an excuse to kick off Carnival, here it is, and it’s for a good cause. Cheers!
“Be sure to tag #KingCakeCocktialTrail and #bayoukingcakefest as you’re enjoying the fun,” said Deanna Lafont, Executive Director of the Lafourche Education Foundation. On behalf of the board, Lafont said that the community response has been incredible. “Our board came up with the idea a couple of years ago, but we couldn’t execute it due to obvious circumstances. This year, we decided to go for it, and we’re already moved by the support for LEF!”
Proceeds from the Bayou King Cake Festival and the King Cake Cocktail Trail will benefit the Lafourche Education Foundation’s mission to raise and invest funds for charitable purposes that supports public education in Lafourche Parish. Purchase your tickets to the festival online.