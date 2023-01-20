Join the King Cake Cocktail Trail and enjoy Carnival cocktails for a good cause! 

The countdown continues to the official start of Mardi Gras in the City of Thibodaux with the Bayou King Cake Festival! Presented by Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, the festival will take place on February 4, and will feature a children’s wagon parade, a toast to Thibodaux krewes, live music, and of course king cake! Until then, join the King Cake Cocktail Trail, and kick off the celebration with Carnival cocktails!

Five local restaurants are offering specialty cocktails, with proceeds benefiting the Lafourche Education Foundation. If you needed an excuse to kick off Carnival, here it is, and it’s for a good cause. Cheers!

Grady V’s:

Two dollars from each purchase of the Mardi Gras Martini AKA the Purple Lemon Drop will benefit the Lafourche Education Foundation for the rest of January!

Spahr’s Seafood:

One dollar from each King Cake Russian cocktail purchased will benefit the Lafourche Education Foundation!

Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse- Thibodaux:

Two dollars from each Mardi Gras King Cake Shot purchased will benefit the Lafourche Education Foundation!

Fremin’s Restaurant:

One dollar from each King Cake Martini purchased will benefit the Lafourche Education Foundation!

Cinclare:

A portion of the proceeds of each Shaka Mama, Chronos Carré, Cleophas Courir, and Ambrosia Maid will benefit the Lafourche Education Foundation!