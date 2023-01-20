Join the King Cake Cocktail Trail and enjoy Carnival cocktails for a good cause! 

Lafourche Chamber of Commerce announces 2022 award recipients
January 20, 2023
Rougarou Fest wins 2022 Louey Award for Festival of the Year
January 20, 2023

The countdown continues to the official start of Mardi Gras in the City of Thibodaux with the Bayou King Cake Festival!  Presented by Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, the festival will take place on February 4, and will feature a children’s wagon parade, a toast to Thibodaux krewes, live music, and of course king cake! Until then, join the King Cake Cocktail Trail, and kick off the celebration with Carnival cocktails!

Five local restaurants are offering specialty cocktails, with proceeds benefiting the Lafourche Education Foundation. If you needed an excuse to kick off Carnival, here it is, and it’s for a good cause. Cheers!



Grady V’s:

  • Two dollars from each purchase of the Mardi Gras Martini AKA the Purple Lemon Drop will benefit the Lafourche Education Foundation for the rest of January!

Spahr’s Seafood:

  • One dollar from each King Cake Russian cocktail purchased will benefit the Lafourche Education Foundation!

Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse- Thibodaux:


  • Two dollars from each Mardi Gras King Cake Shot purchased will benefit the Lafourche Education Foundation!

Fremin’s Restaurant:

  • One dollar from each King Cake Martini purchased will benefit the Lafourche Education Foundation!

Cinclare:

  • A portion of the proceeds of each Shaka Mama, Chronos Carré, Cleophas Courir, and Ambrosia Maid will benefit the Lafourche Education Foundation!

“Be sure to tag #KingCakeCocktialTrail and #bayoukingcakefest as you’re enjoying the fun,” said Deanna Lafont, Executive Director of the Lafourche Education Foundation. On behalf of the board, Lafont said that the community response has been incredible. “Our board came up with the idea a couple of years ago, but we couldn’t execute it due to obvious circumstances. This year, we decided to go for it, and we’re already moved by the support for LEF!”

Proceeds from the Bayou King Cake Festival and the King Cake Cocktail Trail will benefit the Lafourche Education Foundation’s mission to raise and invest funds for charitable purposes that supports public education in Lafourche Parish. Purchase your tickets to the festival online.

Bonnie Rushing
Bonnie Rushing

Related posts

January 19, 2023

Krewe of Aphrodite celebrates 40 years!

Read more