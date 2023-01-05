Kick off Carnival season this Saturday!

Terrebonne Parish will kick off the 2023 Carnival season this weekend at 12th Night With A Twist! This Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., the doors will open at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center, and the celebration will begin. A presentation of krewes will take place at 7:00 p.m., followed by entertainment provided by Kings of Neon, and DeeJay Juice.

The event is open to the public who are 18 and older. Tickets are $20 for general admission/standing room only, and can be purchased at the Civic Center Box Office, and online at Ticketmaster. Reentry to the event is prohibited, and no outside beverages, coolers, or food is allowed.