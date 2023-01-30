King Cake Reimagined: A new side of king cake-styled dessert options

The tradition of the king cake is believed to have been brought to Louisiana by the French in the 1800’s. The oval shaped cake is decorated in the colors of carnival, usually with purple, green and gold sugar crystals.

Arguably the best part of Mardi Gras, this delicious dessert has been reimagined by some of the best bakeries and restaurants in the industry. Each location boasts it’s own recipe or twist on the Carnival favorite.

While this list is in no way all conclusive, we hope to provide you with a few of our office favorites and welcome you to submit your own favorites! Or better yet, bring us one to sample!

Grady V’s: Chef Brent’s King Cake Bread Pudding

Ninette’s Cake Shop: Carnival Cookies; King Cake Cheesecake; Mardi Gras Beignet Bites; Carnival Cream Puffs

The Willow Cafe: King Cake Bread Pudding; King Cake Latte

Cajun Meat Market: Crawfish Boudin King Cake

New York Bagel: King Cake pancakes

Bourgeois Meat Market: Chef Nathan’s Bourgeois Boudin King Cake

Zack’s: King Cake Ice Cream Beignets and “Shake Me Something, Mister!” king cake shake

Red Fish Pizza: Mardi Gras Pizza

Mudbug Brewery: King Cake Ale

Zen Sushi: King Cake fried ice cream

Rotolo’s: King Cake calzone

Cajun Critters: King Cake Bread Pudding

PJ’s Coffee: King Cake Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam

Sweet Envy: King Cake Croffles

Bertino’s Best Bakery: Chix de Femme King Cake

Mr. Ronnie’s: King Cake donuts

King Cake Cocktail Trail: https://www.houmatimes.com/mardi-gras-2023/join-the-king-cake-cocktail-trail-and-enjoy-carnival-cocktails-for-a-good-cause/

Spahrs Seafood: King Cake Beignets

La Carreta: Mardi Gras cocktails: Vieux Carre Tini, Second Line Rita, Mambo Rita, Carnival Time Rita