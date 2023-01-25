Krewe of Aphrodite Children’s Mini Parade returns

The Krewe of Aphrodite and Cannata’s Family Market invites kids 12 and under to join them on Saturday, January 28th at 11:00 am for their Children’s Mini Parade!

“This is the first time we have been able to hold this event in almost four years,” said float captain and 18-year-long Krewe member Jamie Messina. “It was such a tradition for so long and we are very excited to bring it back. It is special that this is happening on our 40th anniversary year as well!”

The Children’s Mini Parade will be led by Aphrodite’s Mini Queen, Allison Boudreaux. Participants are encouraged to show up in their best homemade floats and bring beads, candies and trinkets to throw. The parade will be accompanied by the local Selucrey Sophisticats and will end with prizes, awarding 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place for Best Individual Costume, Best Group Costume, and Best Float. Cannata’s will also be providing king cake for all participants following the event.

“We want to welcome all kids to this event,” said Messina. “Come out and have a great time!”

Registration for the parade will take place at 10:00am, and the parade will begin at 11:00am at Cannata’s Family Market, 6289 West Park Avenue in Houma. No motorized floats are permitted. For more information, call (985) 879-3269.





