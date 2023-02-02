Krewe of Hercules names Honorary Grand Marshal at Terrebonne ARC social

February 2, 2023
February 2, 2023

The Krewe of Hercules hosted its 5th Annual Terrebonne ARC “Let’s Get Together” Social on Friday, January 27, where the krewe announced their “Honorary Grand Marshal” as Mr. Roy Thibodeaux.


 

The Krewe of Hercules hosts dinner and a dance party for the clients of TARC to provide a safe and exciting experience to celebrate Mardi Gras. The float den is opened for viewing as well. A special king cake was donated in memory of past king Dwayne Boudoin.

 

Honorary Grand Marshal Roy Thibodeaux will ride in the Hercules parade on Friday, February 10, 2023, in a designated horse-drawn buggy. The parade begins at 6 p.m. and travels the traditional West Houma parade route.

 

 

 




Mary Ditch
