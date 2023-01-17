Krewe of Hyacinthians prepares 2023 speciality throws

This Mardi Gras, be on the lookout for local Krewe of Hyacinthians’ speciality 2023 throws!

“We have a lot of new throws this year,” said member Evette Detiveaux. “The entire crew is working on creating hand-decorated sunglasses that we will be using as throws. We are also introducing magnet medallions on some of our beads with the Hyacinthians crest, as well as other beads with the Hyacinthians crest. They’re very cute,” said Detiveaux.

However, the most unique throw presented this carnival season is a hand-drawn coloring book created and designed by Hyacinthians member Shawn Heck. “The coloring book is incredibly special,” Detiveaux told the Times of Houma/Thibodaux. “It will include information about the Krewe of Hyacinthians, alongside beautiful hand-drawn illustrations from Shawn. She included pictures of things such as king cakes, carnival kings and queens, Hyacinthians members in their costumes, and more Mardi Gras-themed pages. We are very excited about it.”

The Krewe of Hyacinthians rides on February 12th, 2023 at 12:30 pm. Be ready to catch these beautiful new throws and more!





