Krewe of Tradition to host 10th annual Foot Parade and Costume Contest

The local Krewe of Tradition invites all community members to come out and participate in their 10th annual Foot Parade and Costume Contest, taking place this Sunday, February 19 in Downtown Houma!

“This is our 10th year in operation and we are very excited for this year’s parade and contest,” said Krewe of Tradition President and founding member Shannon Eaton. “Masquerading during carnival season used to be widely practiced here, and we are trying to revive that tradition with our krewe since we were founded in 2013.”

Following the foot parade, the krewe will be electing a king, queen, maid, duke, and two pages, based on who has the best costume. “Our judges will be looking for homemade, Mardi Gras, masquerade costumes,” said Eaton. “But store bought costumes are welcome too!” There will also be group costume awards handed out as well.

Line up for the foot parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. at 605 Barrow Street, with the march beginning roughly around 2:00 p.m. The costume contest will be held around 2:30 p.m. near 7808 Main Street– look for the Krewe of Tradition Banner. The parade and contest are open to all ages, but children must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is free for all participants and viewers. “We want everyone to have a great time,” said Eaton. “Come out and join us!”

For more information, email kreweoftradition@gmail.com or visit www.kreweoftradition.com.