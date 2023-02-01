Lafourche Central Market to host Children’s Parade and Float Contest

Lafourche Central Market is hosting a Craft Fair / Children’s Parade and Float Contest on Saturday, February 4 at 11:00 a.m. at their location in Raceland!

The Central Market runs on the first and third Saturday of each month from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., but this Saturday’s will have a special Mardi Gras twist. Children and their families can participate in the parade and float contest free of charge with their homemade wagon floats, and prizes will be awarded for the best one. All wagons and participants must be lined up by 10:30 a.m. in the rear parking lot of the Market’s location.

Alongside the parade and float contest, the Central Market on February 4 will also have a craft fair with booths set up from local vendors for participants to enjoy. There will also be live music, free king cake and pizza, and drinks for all participants! Come join the Mardi Gras fun!

For more information about the Lafourche Central Market and their upcoming Mardi Gras event, please call (985) 537-7603.