LPPL Mardi Gras parades set to roll!

The Krewes of Lafourche Parish Public Library (LPPL) are hosting three Mardi Gras parades across Lafourche Parish this Carnival Season! The LPPL Krewe schedule is as follows:

Krewe of Once Upon a Time: riding on Thursday, February 9 at 10:30 a.m. at the Lockport Library Branch

Krewe of Bookworms: riding on Wednesday, February 15 at 10:00 a.m. at Harang Auditorium in Thibodaux

Krewe du Gheens: riding on Wednesday, February 15, at 4:30 p.m. at the Gheens Library Branch

Riders in these krewes will mostly be children and their families, with the exception of Gheens, which includes all ages.

“We do these parades every year in Lafourche Parish and they are always lots of fun,” said a Lafourche Parish Public Library staff member involved in the event. The parades are set to include many guest performers and speakers, such as the Thibodaux High Band and a special toast from the Mayor. There will also be a Queen and a royal court presented among the krewes.

For more information about the Lafourche Parish Public Library's parades and their krewes, please contact (985) 447-4119 or visit any of the library branches.






