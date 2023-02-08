Multi-generational float company is keeping the Mardi Gras tradition alive

The multi-generational company Houma Floats Sales & Rentals has been designing, building, and up-keeping custom floats for Mardi Gras celebrations across Louisiana and the Gulf Coast for almost 40 years!

“My grandfather Homer McGee started this company in 1985, and I took over the company in 2009,” said owner John Poiencot. “The company has tripled in size and became what it is today.” Houma Floats is contracted by the majority the krewes in Houma, as well as many in Thibodaux and Larose. Houma Floats has even extended its reach to krewes in Alabama.

Houma Floats has deep roots in the community and helps ensure a beautiful presentation for Mardi Gras every year! “It has been really amazing to grow up in the heritage and culture of Mardi Gras,” said Poiencot. “I have been involved in this business since I could walk. I learned everything from watching my grandfather, and now I get to keep those traditions alive while adding a modern twist to things.” Poiencot discussed how Houma Floats is beginning to expand into bigger signature floats, such as a royalty-tandem float they are building for the Krewe of Aquarius.

Poiencot told the Houma Times that he sees big things for the future of the Terrebonne Parish company, particularly after he retires from his full time job as a firefighter for the Bayou Cane Fire Department. “Our growth is slow, I don’t want to rush it,” said Poiencot. “But we are going to continue to get bigger and better for our community!”

For more information about Houma Floats Sales & Rentals, call (985) 665-2628.





