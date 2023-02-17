PARADE INFO: Krewe of Aphrodite

February 17, 2023
February 17, 2023

Queen Aphrodite XL Kaina Harrington

The Krewe of Aphrodite celebrates their 40th year with the theme “40 and Fabulous!” as their parade rolls on Friday, February 17, 2023 starting at 6pm.


 

Queen Aphrodite XL Kaina Harrington will reign over the parade, with her Maids April Gold, Deborah Trosclair, Lesley Bourg, Katie Dufrene, Vangie Lecompte and Lizzie Blanchard. Pages to her majesty are Aubrey Blanchard, Brynn Sevin, Ava Theriot and Claire Hebert. Parade Captain is Parrish Valure and Ball Captain is Stephanie Lovell.

 

The all-ladies krewe is 503 members strong, with 22 throwing floats! The Grand Marshal is Jason Derouen, known as the Cajun Ninja. The parade features marching bands from H.L. Bourgeois, Houma Junior High, South Terrebonne, Ellender High School, and Lacache Montegut Middle School.

 

 

